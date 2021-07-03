Pet owners fear for fireworks

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Many people can’t wait for the sights and sounds of Independence Day fireworks, but July 4 can be an anxious time for our four legged friends.

“It’s heart breaking,” said Mary Wilson of Winnebago about her dog Henry who hides from fireworks. “For her to be in such a panic state constantly and not be able to get under the bed far enough. Or not be able to get under the sofa fast enough that she doesn’t feel safe. You can feel her tremble.”

If it was only a one week celebration with fire works, she could deal with it, Wilson said. Unfortunately, she says the fire works go on all summer long, which forces her to medicate her dog.

“To have to deal with it on a constant basis all summer long is maddening and it’s financially tough,” she said.

Debra Perry owns Westwinn Kennels where some people send their dogs to get away from the loud booms.

“I have about 14,000 dogs that pass through my doors every year, and a majority of those are afraid of loud noises, especially fireworks,” said Perry.

She says dogs are unpredictable when frightened.

“Dogs get so fearful that they will try to escape. They don’t know where they’re going, but they’re destructive. They can be self destructive, break windows, go through doors,” said Perry.

However, she says there are ways to help put your pet at ease.

“Some dogs like to be in a bathtub, some like to be in a closet. Dogs are denning animals, so you can cover them. Sometimes under the coffee table. That’ll do it. Benadryl,” Perry said.

Perry says she can prepare for planned events like Winnebago’s Fireworks show, but amateur fireworks at neighborhood parties could keep her up until the early morning. Other remedies she suggested are thunder jackets or essential oils.

