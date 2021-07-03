4th of July heat is on the move with widespread sunshine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a very comfortable day on Friday, the quiet conditions will continue for the holiday weekend. However, our temperatures will begin to heat up on Saturday with the humidity returning on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Friday with forecast high temperatures near 90 degrees. Luckily the humidity will hold off for the time being so it’ll be a ‘dry heat’ day Saturday. The sunny conditions will also continue!

Much like Friday, the hazy skies will also continue. The hazy conditions come from wildfires in western Canada and it will stick around for the beginning of the weekend. Luckily, this shouldn’t create any problems at the surface with little impact.

The higher dew points will return on Sunday for the 4th of July with the 90s continuing in a big way. It will definitely feel more like “air you can wear” on Sunday with forecast highs in the mid-90s. Have sunscreen handy if you will spend most of the holiday outside because UV index values will be very high.

If you plan on viewing fireworks Sunday, the conditions are looking good. Skies will remain clear and it will still feel a bit muggy. It’s looking likely that the 4th of July for 2021 will be one of the hottest ever for Rockford and the hottest in nearly 10 years.

The heat and humidity will continue into early next week but it won’t last long. With many people being off work observing Independence Day on Monday, the daytime looks good before rain chances move in at night. Following scattered storm chances Tuesday and a cold front at night, temperatures will fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with continued shower and storm chances.

Late in the week, the warmth builds back up again with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s to near 90 by next weekend.

