Winnebago girls’ basketball wins Summer League

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last day of the Varsity girls’ Summer League hosted by Harlem High School.

For the past three weeks, varsity basketball players have been playing each Thursday evening to sharpen up for their school seasons. Tonight eleven teams took the court including Winnebago, Auburn, and Lutheran, the top three teams in the standings.

Although no official champion is announced, the Winnebago Indians have the best record, and most importantly, bragging rights going into their next school season.

