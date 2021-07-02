Advertisement

Winnebago girls’ basketball wins Summer League

Although no official champion is announced, the Winnebago Indians have the best record.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last day of the Varsity girls’ Summer League hosted by Harlem High School.

For the past three weeks, varsity basketball players have been playing each Thursday evening to sharpen up for their school seasons. Tonight eleven teams took the court including Winnebago, Auburn, and Lutheran, the top three teams in the standings.

Although no official champion is announced, the Winnebago Indians have the best record, and most importantly, bragging rights going into their next school season.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Coach Nick Roman knows each raptor having helped train them since they were just pre-teens.
Rockford Raptors kick it to the national playoffs
CherryVale Mall holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for Galleria Furniture.
Galleria Furniture opens at CherryVale Mall
Pecatonica overcame a nine-point second half deficit to beat South Beloit in the summer league...
Pecatonica rallies to beat South Beloit, wins first summer league title
Pecatonica won its own boys basketball summer league for the first time.
Pecatonica vs. South Beloit - Summer League Championship