WCHD releases health impacts survey to gauge impact of Chemtool fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - After a catastrophic explosion at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, the Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from you. A new survey gives residents the opportunity to share how they feel following the fire.

“Now we’re really kind of in the health impact measuring phase,” Winnebago Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said.

“It’s terrifying and I actually saw a therapist yesterday,” South Beloit resident Kimberly Muller said. “I’m having trouble mentally dealing with it.”

An entire plant destroyed and a community with questions. Muller says her number one concern is her health.

“What is in my lungs that’s causing it to feel like I have a hard rock going down my throat and chest,” Muller said.

Muller is not alone, just a few miles away Rachel Hall says she is experiencing a variety of symptoms.

“I started getting breathing issues,” Hall said. “I had a runny nose and a really bad headache that didn’t go away.”

Martell says these experiences are exactly what the health department needs to understand more about the Chemtool fire and its lasting effects.

“The goal of the survey is to better understand the impact of the Chemtool fire on the health of individuals who were in the area,” Martell said.

The questions will range from explaining the smell of the fire to outlining specific symptoms you may have.

“The questions were developed and vetted by the toxicologists, the epidemiologists and the environmental scientists based on previous chemical fires,” Martell said.

The survey will remain open until July 15, community members hope it will be a step in the right direction.

“I hope that it will help and that they will use the information to get a broader understanding and to get help to the people that need it,” Hall said.

To complete the survey visit the health department’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.