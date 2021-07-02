Advertisement

Travel is back with a bang for the Fourth of July weekend

By CNN
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Millions of Americans are planning on traveling this holiday weekend.

“What a year a difference makes,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said.

This Fourth of July, travel is back with a bang.

“You don’t really appreciate how much you missed it until you get back to doing it again,” Kirby said.

The Transportation Security Administration says more than two million people went through airport security checkpoints this past Sunday and it expects to see even more travelers this holiday weekend.

“Leisure demand is more than 100 percent recovered,” Kirby said.

AAA expects more than 43 million people to travel by car which is more than even before the pandemic, but you will pay more at the pump. Gas prices are forecast to stay above a $3.00 average through the summer.

“People may generally feel more comfortable traveling by car. It gives you a little more control over protecting everybody in the family,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Let’s not forget, the pandemic is not over and the highly contagious delta variant has spread to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“You can still celebrate. If you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection. It you are not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The weather will challenge some celebrations, too.

It is expected to be dry and hot in the West and rainy and muggy in the South and along the East coast, but that is not expected to slow down travel much.

“You’re gonna have a lot of company on the road and in the skies and around you at all times. Remember, be patient,” Gross said.

