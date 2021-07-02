Advertisement

Therapy dogs are back at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF Healthcare therapy dogs make a comeback to our community after being off for a year due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Paws 4 Healing therapy dogs and their volunteers visited waiting areas, common areas and nursing units around the medical center to bring some smiles to people’s faces.

OSF says animal-assisted therapy uses highly trained animals and handlers to bring comfort to patients by reducing stress, anxiety and pain. The therapy dogs also increase patients’ social interactions and communication.

Nicholas Scheuer says, “The reason they are here is to lower stress and we can see them doing that. The staff also gets a great deal out of these dogs. If we meet somebody on the staff in the hallway, they often want to stop and meet the dog, I guess it’s a stressful job.”

If you want to be part of the Paws 4 Healing team, click here to fill out an application to become a volunteer.

