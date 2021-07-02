Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man charged with murder was arrested in Arizona on Thursday.

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Rockford officers were sent to Kwik Mart at 1203 7th Street for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then taken to a local hospital.

While on scene, officers were told that a woman shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, the 38-year old woman died from her injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 41-year-old Darrell McLin. On June 11, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for his arrest.

McLin was arrested July 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, by the Phoenix FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

