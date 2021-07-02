Advertisement

Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona

A short time later, the 38-year old woman died from her injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man charged with murder was arrested in Arizona on Thursday.

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Rockford officers were sent to Kwik Mart at 1203 7th Street for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then taken to a local hospital.

While on scene, officers were told that a woman shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, the 38-year old woman died from her injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 41-year-old Darrell McLin. On June 11, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for his arrest.

McLin was arrested July 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, by the Phoenix FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport
HEAD START 7.2
Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Enough progress has been made on a fire at a northern Illinois building containing 100 tons of...
Evacuation order in Illinois city lifted 3 days after fire