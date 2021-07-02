Rockford man wanted after reported car burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle from a Tuesday, June 15 incident.

On Tuesday, June 15, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to the 900 block of 5th Avenue. A contractor working in that area said that his company van was broken into, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Saturday, June 19, officers were flagged down near 8th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street for a report of a vehicle being tampered with. Police were told that two men were seen tampering with the undercarriage of a vehicle at A&T Auto Sales, but the men fled. A witness saw that the suspects had attempted to remove a catalytic converter from the vehicle.

A second vehicle was also tampered with and was missing its catalytic converter, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford detectives conducted an investigation into the incidents and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeffrey Rucks. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the cases and authorized charges in both incidents. A warrant was then issued for Rucks’ arrest for burglary to a motor vehicle, felony criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, felony criminal damage to property. Rucks is currently at large.

