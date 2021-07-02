Advertisement

Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the fall.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For years, the city of Rockford’s Head Start and Early Start programs offered Forest City families access to crucial services.

The programs were designed to prepare them for their first few years of school and beyond. The preparation is provided through comprehensive services ranging from early childhood education using the Born to Learn curriculum, to supporting families through health and nutritional resources.

Applications are now being accepted for the fall. Early Head State Home Visitor Diana Witt-Block talked with WIFR on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Enough progress has been made on a fire at a northern Illinois building containing 100 tons of...
Evacuation order in Illinois city lifted 3 days after fire