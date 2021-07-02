Advertisement

Rockford fire, police chief finalists to be announced in August

The application period for Chief of the Rockford Fire Department and Chief of the Rockford Police Department closed Thursday.
The search for Rockford’s new fire and police chiefs intensifies, with the Rockford Police and Fire Commission leading the hunt, mapping out its plans.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Finalists to become the next fire and police chiefs in Rockford will be announced in August.

The application period for Chief of the Rockford Fire Department and Chief of the Rockford Police Department closed Thursday.

The Rockford Fire and Police Commission received complete application submissions from 13 applicants for the police chief position — 2 internal RPD applicants and 11 external applicants — and 13 applicants for the fire chief position —5 internal RFD applicants and 8 external applicants.

IOS Industrial/Organizational Solutions  — the consulting firm hired to help the Fire and Police Commission in the recruitment and evaluation of candidates — is in the process of vetting the submissions and assessing the qualifications of each applicant. Recommendations will be delivered to the commission regarding the most qualified applicants in the near future, according to the city of Rockford.

Names of the finalists will be announced in early August.

