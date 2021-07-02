Advertisement

Rochelle man sentenced to more than 8 years for 2020 sexual assault

In February of 2020, the Rochelle Police Department investigated the sexual assault of a victim.
Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that Karl D. Fell of Rochelle was sentenced to...
Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that Karl D. Fell of Rochelle was sentenced to 8.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge John C. Redington.((Source: RaycomMedia))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Rochelle man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that Karl D. Fell of Rochelle was sentenced to 8.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge John C. Redington.

In February of 2020, the Rochelle Police Department investigated the sexual assault of a victim. During the investigation, Fell was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport
HEAD START 7.2
Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Enough progress has been made on a fire at a northern Illinois building containing 100 tons of...
Evacuation order in Illinois city lifted 3 days after fire