Rochelle man sentenced to more than 8 years for 2020 sexual assault

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 45-year-old Rochelle man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that Karl D. Fell of Rochelle was sentenced to 8.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge John C. Redington.

In February of 2020, the Rochelle Police Department investigated the sexual assault of a victim. During the investigation, Fell was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

