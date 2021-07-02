Officials predict worse than normal tick season this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials expect a worse than usual season for ticks this summer.

The bugs are turning up in droves across the country as we get deeper into the season. More ticks mean more tick-borne illnesses like Lyme Disease. Finding the ticks early is the key to avoiding Lyme Disease.

Experts say to check for them right when you get home, to take a hot shower and to throw your clothes into the drier and kill any stragglers.

Dr. Otavio Rodrigues, SwedishAmerican Infectious Disease Specialist says, “Most ticks don’t carry the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease, but if you go to a state like Wisconsin, one in any five ticks probably has the bacteria, so there will be a chance for transmission.”

