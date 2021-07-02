Advertisement

Media updates with Mayor McNamara return

Mayor Tom McNamara discussed several topics of interest at Friday’s update, including the 815 Vaccine Bus schedule and vaccine incentives.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Media updates with Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara return after taking a break due to the pandemic.

Mayor Tom McNamara discussed several topics of interest at Friday’s update, including the 815 Vaccine Bus schedule and vaccine incentives. McNamara said the bus will be available July 6 for walk-ups at Food Truck Tuesday in downtown Rockford.

The first 10 people vaccinated receive a $10 gift card. A day later on July 7, the vaccine bus will be at Fair ground Boys and Girls Clubs. The first 50 kids between 12 and 17 to get vaccinated will get a Six Flags family pack. For a full list of vaccine bus stops you vaccine visit here.

“Get out, get vaccinated, I think its the best thing to do for you, its the best thing to do for your family, your neighbors, its the best thing to do for small businesses and local businesses,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
Police: Drive sober or get pulled over this Independence Day
Fireworks injuries 7.2
Fireworks injuries on the rise
DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport