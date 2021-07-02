Media updates with Mayor McNamara return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Media updates with Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara return after taking a break due to the pandemic.

Mayor Tom McNamara discussed several topics of interest at Friday’s update, including the 815 Vaccine Bus schedule and vaccine incentives. McNamara said the bus will be available July 6 for walk-ups at Food Truck Tuesday in downtown Rockford.

The first 10 people vaccinated receive a $10 gift card. A day later on July 7, the vaccine bus will be at Fair ground Boys and Girls Clubs. The first 50 kids between 12 and 17 to get vaccinated will get a Six Flags family pack. For a full list of vaccine bus stops you vaccine visit here.

“Get out, get vaccinated, I think its the best thing to do for you, its the best thing to do for your family, your neighbors, its the best thing to do for small businesses and local businesses,” McNamara said.

