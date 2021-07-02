Advertisement

Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport

The proposal will go before Freeport’s city council on Tuesday but, many local business owners say they are excited about the possibilities.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport city council will weigh the benefits of a marijuana grow operation in the community and if it means an economic boost to a region that needs it.

The proposal will go before Freeport’s city council on Tuesday but, many local business owners say they are excited about the possibilities.

“Obviously anything that gets cleaned up is gonna make it look better,” Pub 219 General Manager Elizabeth Barry said. “So we’re happy about that.”

The Freeport Zoning Board of Appeals recently gave its ok for a marijuana growth and distribution operation in the city’s downtown. Pursuit Hemp Farms pitched the idea along with Green Healthcare Solutions, a Maryland based company.

“We haven’t had any negative feedback so sounds like the communities backing it and that’s awesome because there’s a lot of benefits that can be reaped, I mean tax wise, job wise, things of that nature,” Pursuit Hemp Farms employee Justin Thomas said.

Developers say the operation will bring in dozens of jobs and economic opportunities to the area. Freeport Community and Economic Development Director Kirstin Hinds says it’s something the city desperately needs.

“One of the biggest aspects of it is really job creation and bringing specialized jobs to the city,” Hinds said. “Bringing more foot traffic for the people that are working there into our downtown area, coming to restaurants, going to stores. That’s gonna be the biggest thing.”

Hind says the operation would take over the long-vacant Rawleigh building. Several businesses tried to occupy that space in the past, but plans always fell through. Hinds feels this one could stick.

“It’s not move-in ready, they’ll have to do a lot of work on the inside but at least on the outside of the building and the shell, it’s gonna work perfectly for their type of business,” Hinds said.

Other businesses in the area are excited about the idea. Pub 219′s General Manager Elizabeth Barry would like to see the vacant building get new life.

“Anything that revitalizes or helps to revitalize downtown Freeport is obviously gonna be beneficial to any of the business owners that are currently here,” Barry said.

Pursuit Hemp Farms says the marijuana grown at the Freeport facility would be for Illinois dispensaries. If the proposal gets the council’s approval, leaders hope to start moving in later this year. Freeport already has a cannabis cultivation operation but, state leaders say there is room for more as demand for the product rises.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

HEAD START 7.2
Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Enough progress has been made on a fire at a northern Illinois building containing 100 tons of...
Evacuation order in Illinois city lifted 3 days after fire