Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport city council will weigh the benefits of a marijuana grow operation in the community and if it means an economic boost to a region that needs it.

The proposal will go before Freeport’s city council on Tuesday but, many local business owners say they are excited about the possibilities.

“Obviously anything that gets cleaned up is gonna make it look better,” Pub 219 General Manager Elizabeth Barry said. “So we’re happy about that.”

The Freeport Zoning Board of Appeals recently gave its ok for a marijuana growth and distribution operation in the city’s downtown. Pursuit Hemp Farms pitched the idea along with Green Healthcare Solutions, a Maryland based company.

“We haven’t had any negative feedback so sounds like the communities backing it and that’s awesome because there’s a lot of benefits that can be reaped, I mean tax wise, job wise, things of that nature,” Pursuit Hemp Farms employee Justin Thomas said.

Developers say the operation will bring in dozens of jobs and economic opportunities to the area. Freeport Community and Economic Development Director Kirstin Hinds says it’s something the city desperately needs.

“One of the biggest aspects of it is really job creation and bringing specialized jobs to the city,” Hinds said. “Bringing more foot traffic for the people that are working there into our downtown area, coming to restaurants, going to stores. That’s gonna be the biggest thing.”

Hind says the operation would take over the long-vacant Rawleigh building. Several businesses tried to occupy that space in the past, but plans always fell through. Hinds feels this one could stick.

“It’s not move-in ready, they’ll have to do a lot of work on the inside but at least on the outside of the building and the shell, it’s gonna work perfectly for their type of business,” Hinds said.

Other businesses in the area are excited about the idea. Pub 219′s General Manager Elizabeth Barry would like to see the vacant building get new life.

“Anything that revitalizes or helps to revitalize downtown Freeport is obviously gonna be beneficial to any of the business owners that are currently here,” Barry said.

Pursuit Hemp Farms says the marijuana grown at the Freeport facility would be for Illinois dispensaries. If the proposal gets the council’s approval, leaders hope to start moving in later this year. Freeport already has a cannabis cultivation operation but, state leaders say there is room for more as demand for the product rises.

