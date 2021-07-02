Man wanted, found guilty of 2019 murder in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death after a jury trial in Winnebago County.

William Pickering’s remains were found in a field June 20, 2019 almost a month after he was murdered in Rockford on May 25, 2019. An autopsy revealed that Pickering died from blunt force trauma and multiple points of impact were seen on his bones, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dakota Graff and Colton Kennicker were also charged in connection to the murder of William Pickering. Graff previously pled guilty to first degree murder in connection with the murder of William Pickering. Kennicker’s case remains pending.

William Arzate willfully failed to appear for his trial and his trial was conducted in his absence. Arzate is currently wanted on an outstanding no bond bench warrant for his failure to appear in court as well as an original warrant for harassment of a witness. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arzate contact the Rockford City Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867 at so he can be taken into custody.

William Arzate’s case is set for sentencing on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Criminal Justice Center in front of Judge Joseph McGraw.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case with the assistance of the Rockford Fire Department Arson Investigators and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Criminal Bureau Chief Ken LaRue and Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.