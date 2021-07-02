Advertisement

Man wanted, found guilty of 2019 murder in Winnebago Co.

William Arzate’s case is set for sentencing on Sept. 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Criminal Justice Center in front of Judge Joseph McGraw.
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death
Found guilty of First Degree Murder and Concealing a Homicidal Death(Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death after a jury trial in Winnebago County.

William Pickering’s remains were found in a field June 20, 2019 almost a month after he was murdered in Rockford on May 25, 2019. An autopsy revealed that Pickering died from blunt force trauma and multiple points of impact were seen on his bones, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dakota Graff and Colton Kennicker were also charged in connection to the murder of William Pickering. Graff previously pled guilty to first degree murder in connection with the murder of William Pickering. Kennicker’s case remains pending.

William Arzate willfully failed to appear for his trial and his trial was conducted in his absence. Arzate is currently wanted on an outstanding no bond bench warrant for his failure to appear in court as well as an original warrant for harassment of a witness. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arzate contact the Rockford City Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867 at so he can be taken into custody.

William Arzate’s case is set for sentencing on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Criminal Justice Center in front of Judge Joseph McGraw.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case with the assistance of the Rockford Fire Department Arson Investigators and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Criminal Bureau Chief Ken LaRue and Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport
HEAD START 7.2
Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted
Rockford Man Charged with First Degree Murder Arrested in Arizona
Rockford man charged with murder arrested in Arizona
Erik C. Ciaramita.
Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
Enough progress has been made on a fire at a northern Illinois building containing 100 tons of...
Evacuation order in Illinois city lifted 3 days after fire