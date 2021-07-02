Advertisement

Heating Up for the Holiday Weekend

Humidity Returns late Saturday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picture perfect today with light north winds and a high around 80. Clear tonight with lows in the middle 50′s. Upper 80′s tomorrow with sunny skies and a rise in humidity late afternoon. Hot and humid Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90′s. Low 90′s again on Monday with thunderstorm chances by Tuesday next week.

