Heating Up for the Holiday Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picture perfect today with light north winds and a high around 80. Clear tonight with lows in the middle 50′s. Upper 80′s tomorrow with sunny skies and a rise in humidity late afternoon. Hot and humid Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90′s. Low 90′s again on Monday with thunderstorm chances by Tuesday next week.

