Decision on filing charges after Rockford PD, Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s-involved April shootings coming in Aug.

It was State’s Attorney Hanley’s goal to have his review completed by June 30.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley will announce his decision in August whether to file any charges following the submission of results from an investigation by the Winnebago Boone County Task Force on officer and deputy involved shootings from April.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley had previously announced the Winnebago Boone County Task Force completed its investigations into the April 10 and April 11 officer involved shootings involving deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force has submitted the results of its investigations to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Pursuant to the policies and procedures of the Integrity Task Force, Hanley has begun to review the investigative materials and will decide whether criminal charges are appropriate.

It was State’s Attorney Hanley’s goal to have his review completed by June 30. That goal was not met. It is expected that a press conference announcing Hanley’s decision will be held in August.

“A review of any investigation must be thorough and also must allow for the possibility of a follow-up investigation. Should the need arise for follow-up investigation, those matters would continue to be handled by the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force,” according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

