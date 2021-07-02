Grand opening ceremony for Galleria Furniture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just in time for the holiday weekend, a a new furniture store comes to CherryVale Mall with plenty of Fourth of July discounts available.

Family-owned Galleria Furniture and Mattress held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand opening. This is its third store and first in Illinois. Owners say Rockford is a prime location and they plan to be here for a long time.

They offer a full line of brand name furniture in stock and ready for pick-up or delivery. Customers can enjoy savings up to 30 percent throughout the store in celebration of its opening.

“We know how great this community is. We want to make sure that we are here for more than just furniture and more than just sales. We’re here to make sure that we can help in anyway we possibly can. In any way or form, we’re to stay in Cherry Valley and Rockford, Illinois.”

