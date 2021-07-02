With homicides up 30%, Uber wants drivers vigilant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With homicides up 30 percent on average since last year, Uber wants their drivers to stay vigilant while driving this upcoming holiday weekend.

As more and more people get vaccinated and start to travel again, drivers are back out on the road. They are the eyes and ears and can help be on the lookout for suspicious activity and helping to keep our communities safe.

Starting July 2, Uber will be sending all drivers in the U.S. recommended safety tips on identifying and reporting suspicious activity. Remember the 5 W’s: Who, What, When, Where and Why.

Report to local authorities any suspicious activity you see or hear that may harm your community. If you’re delivering a package and believe it contains a prohibited item, you can take a photo of the package and contact Uber Support. If you believe the package contains an illegal item, report the incident to the police.

Take your keys. Lock your door and take your keys when making a delivery. Give up your vehicle. If confronted by a carjacker, surrender your vehicle and leave the scene. Don’t engage. Avoid verbal or physical confrontations, and prioritize your safety.

Call 911. Immediately report the crime. Share details, remember a description of the carjacker(s) and their vehicle (if they have one) to share with the police.

While restrictions are lifting, Uber is still abiding by the CDC’s transportation order and requires all riders and drivers to wear a mask over their nose and mouth during the entire trip and that riders sit in the back seat. Drivers can still cancel the trip if a rider isn’t wearing a mask. Riders and drivers who don’t comply with the mask policy risk deactivation.

