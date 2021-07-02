Fireworks injuries on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fourth of July weekend is upon us and while fireworks are a big part of the celebrations, injuries from them are more common than ever.

Some of the most common injuries emergency rooms see when it comes to the sparklers are burns as well as blast injuries, which can lead to severe complications, including amputation and dismemberment.

While he says it’s best to leave the fireworks to the professionals, Mercyhealth director of acute care surgery Dr. William Cowden said if you do get hurt, remain calm but act quickly.

“The best way to approach that is to first make sure that there’s no burning clothes or anything like that, take that off. Put out any burning flames, all along that nature. The best is to present to either an emergency room or some sort of physician’s office to get checked out,” Dr. Cowden said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.