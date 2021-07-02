Advertisement

Fireworks injuries on the rise

Mercyhealth director of acute care surgery Dr. William Cowden said if you do get hurt, remain calm but act quickly.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fourth of July weekend is upon us and while fireworks are a big part of the celebrations, injuries from them are more common than ever.

Some of the most common injuries emergency rooms see when it comes to the sparklers are burns as well as blast injuries, which can lead to severe complications, including amputation and dismemberment.

While he says it’s best to leave the fireworks to the professionals, Mercyhealth director of acute care surgery Dr. William Cowden said if you do get hurt, remain calm but act quickly.

“The best way to approach that is to first make sure that there’s no burning clothes or anything like that, take that off. Put out any burning flames, all along that nature. The best is to present to either an emergency room or some sort of physician’s office to get checked out,” Dr. Cowden said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
Police: Drive sober or get pulled over this Independence Day
McNamara updates 7.2
Media updates with Mayor McNamara return
DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
DRIVE SOBER CAMPAIGNS
Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport