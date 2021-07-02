Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.
Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
"And over the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims. We now have 22...
Mayor of Miami-Dade County; 2 additional condo collapse victims found
Freeport may get a marijuana growth and distribution operation
Marijuana growth and distribution operation could come to downtown Freeport
HEAD START 7.2
Rockford Head Start applications now being accepted
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe