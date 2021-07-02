Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old Beloit man was arrested and charged after the theft of multiple vehicles from a car dealership on Broad Street in May.
Erik C. Ciaramita, 33, of Beloit, was identified as a suspect. Beloit police say they saw him going into a residence in the 800 block of Central Avenue Thursday around 4 p.m.
The tactical operations unit was deployed to assist in taking him into custody. Upon arrival, Ciaramita immediately surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody for burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a probation hold.
A total of eight vehicles were stolen after suspects forced entry into the dealership between 11 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and 5:25 a.m. Friday, May 21. Multiple vehicles have since been recovered, according to the Beloit Police Department.
