Beloit man charged with theft of cars from dealership in May

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old Beloit man was arrested and charged after the theft of multiple vehicles from a car dealership on Broad Street in May.

Erik C. Ciaramita, 33, of Beloit, was identified as a suspect. Beloit police say they saw him going into a residence in the 800 block of Central Avenue Thursday around 4 p.m.

We are providing an update on the investigation into the theft of multiple vehicles from a car dealership on Broad... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Friday, July 2, 2021

The tactical operations unit was deployed to assist in taking him into custody. Upon arrival, Ciaramita immediately surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody for burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a probation hold.

A total of eight vehicles were stolen after suspects forced entry into the dealership between 11 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and 5:25 a.m. Friday, May 21. Multiple vehicles have since been recovered, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.