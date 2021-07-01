VOICES of Stephenson Co. hosts free summer camp for kids

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting July 12, VOICES will host a free summer camp for area children ages 5 to 16.

Children can participate in various activities, like backyard cookouts, swimming and age-appropriate field trips. There will be two sessions of the summer camp, the first is July 12 through July 16 for ages 5 to 10.

The second session is July 19 through July 23 for children ages 11 to 16. Pre-registration is required, sign up by calling VOICES of Stephenson County at 815 235-1641.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.