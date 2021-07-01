Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer. Authorities say Perry has been indicted on a murder charge, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families
Biden visits with families of the victims in the Florida condo collapse
Biden visits with families of victims in Fla. condo collapse
Will Congress save the game?
Will Congress save the game?
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos