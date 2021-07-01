Advertisement

Sweet Basil Café opens new location in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chain with a few links in it, a family business expands its reach into Rockford with the opening of a new cafe.

Sweet Basil Cafe takes over at the former TGI Friday’s location off the corner of Perryville and Harrison. Owners say it took six months to complete the renovations. Sweet Basil will also offer dog-friendly outdoor dining.

The cafe has locations in Chicagoland with plans to open another in Champaign next month. Owners say they had a good feeling about bringing their business to the Forest City. Denise Karonis, Co-owner of Sweet Basil says, “The amount of business that we’ve generated initially has been tremendous. The support from the community is incredible. But, we also knew we were going to be busy. We’ve been getting phone calls for months of ‘when you going to open,?’ So, we’re very, very excited about being here.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child

Latest News

The primary purpose is education, but the hope is for a positive change in Rockford.
Graduate students draw plans to improve Rockford
COSBY
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Keye-Mallquist Park, Rockford, Illinois
Keye-Mallquist Park renovation now complete in Rockford