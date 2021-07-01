Sweet Basil Café opens new location in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chain with a few links in it, a family business expands its reach into Rockford with the opening of a new cafe.

Sweet Basil Cafe takes over at the former TGI Friday’s location off the corner of Perryville and Harrison. Owners say it took six months to complete the renovations. Sweet Basil will also offer dog-friendly outdoor dining.

The cafe has locations in Chicagoland with plans to open another in Champaign next month. Owners say they had a good feeling about bringing their business to the Forest City. Denise Karonis, Co-owner of Sweet Basil says, “The amount of business that we’ve generated initially has been tremendous. The support from the community is incredible. But, we also knew we were going to be busy. We’ve been getting phone calls for months of ‘when you going to open,?’ So, we’re very, very excited about being here.”

