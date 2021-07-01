Advertisement

Survey: Illinois one of most concerned states in US about gun violence

More guns have been sold in Illinois than any other state in 2021.
SafeWise
SafeWise(SafeWise)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A survey from SafeWise reveals that as gun sales spike in Illinois, residents of the state are on edge about gun violence.

More guns have been sold in Illinois than any other state in 2021, with the FBI reporting more than 5 million firearm background checks performed in the state so far in 2021.

SafeWise’s State of Safety in America in 2021 survey asked more than 5,000 Americans about their perceptions of crime and safety, and found that 83 percent of Illinois residents are highly concerned about gun violence daily, much higher than the U.S. average of 53 percent.

  • 50% of Illinois residents are worried about a gun violence incident happening to them (U.S. average 38 percent)
  • 13% of Illinoisians reported that they or someone they know were a victim of gun violence in the last 12 months
  • 69% of Illinois residents think that crime is on the rise
  • 21% of Illinois residents say they protect their property with a firearm, up 1% from last year
  • 7% of Illinoisians say they carry a concealed firearm for personal protection

Read the full State of Safety report fromSafeWise here.

