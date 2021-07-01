Sports betting could be coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation have signed a deal allowing people to bet on sporting events at the tribe’s casino and other tribal facilities.

The signing authorizes betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin. Evers and Tribal leaders called it an “historic” moment.

Evers announced that his administration and the tribe have amended the tribe’s gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sports league drafts, professional sporting events, including NFL and NBA games and on nationally televised award shows. The gaming compact amendment does not allow for betting on Wisconsin college sports.

“The Oneida Casino is a critical source of revenue and employment for Oneida Nation and this expansion will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe,” Evers said.

Oneida Casino will be the only casino in Wisconsin to offer sports betting. It hopes to have sports betting ready for the start of football season.

The amendment comes after months of negotiations between the Tribe and the Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Gaming. It now goes to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.Evers’ spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages inquiring about what percentage of the take will go to the state, if any.

