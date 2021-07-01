Advertisement

Sports betting could be coming to Wisconsin

The agreement is still subject to approval by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation have signed a deal allowing people to bet on sporting events at the tribe’s casino and other tribal facilities.

The signing authorizes betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin. Evers and Tribal leaders called it an “historic” moment.

Evers announced that his administration and the tribe have amended the tribe’s gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sports league drafts, professional sporting events, including NFL and NBA games and on nationally televised award shows. The gaming compact amendment does not allow for betting on Wisconsin college sports.

“The Oneida Casino is a critical source of revenue and employment for Oneida Nation and this expansion will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe,” Evers said.

Oneida Casino will be the only casino in Wisconsin to offer sports betting. It hopes to have sports betting ready for the start of football season.

The amendment comes after months of negotiations between the Tribe and the Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Gaming. It now goes to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.Evers’ spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages inquiring about what percentage of the take will go to the state, if any.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Non-emergency closures suspended; motorists should still expect work zones. (Source: KAIT)
Lanes opening where possible for July 4 travel
Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuations
Evacuations extended near northern Illinois industrial fire
A recent Homeland Security Investigations operation resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of...
ICE: 82 arrested, 31 rescued from human trafficking operation
The sheriff’s office will have a patrol presence on the Rock River during the holiday weekend.
Rock River holiday boating restrictions July 4