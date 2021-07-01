Advertisement

Rockford named Top 10 Better Business Town

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, the city of Rockford was named in the top 10 Better Business Towns.

This new program recognizes local communities that promote an ethical and trustworthy business marketplace. Dennis Horton, director for the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB said the goal is to connect consumers with businesses they can trust.

Horton highlighted Eduardo Rodriguez’s business — All Auto Parts — as an example. Horton said our area rarely sees scams when it comes to businesses.

“In my 20 years with BBB, I can tell you of only two instances where the scam actually originated in our service area, in particular they both happened in Winnebago an even smaller town,” Horton said.

