Advertisement

Rockford Mass Transit District looks ahead to ridership post-pandemic

This summer’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions leaves the path wide open to giving customers exactly what they need as the world reopens.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year of constant changes, the Rockford Mass Transit District is back to offering regular service, navigating a new world of ridership post-pandemic.

From increasing the amount of passengers on each bus to reinstating route times and stops, this summer’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions leaves the path wide open to giving customers exactly what they need as the world reopens.

RMTD’s marketing and communications manager Lisa Brown talked with WIFR on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Grand opening for Galleria Furniture 7.1
Grand opening ceremony for Galleria Furniture
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets
Local artists support COVID-19 vaccination
Local artists support community vaccination efforts
Rockford named Top 10 Better Business Town 7.1
Rockford named Top 10 Better Business Town
Humidity break will only be brief
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/1/2021