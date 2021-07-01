Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least 60 women testified against Bill Cosby in his case from 2018. After Wednesday’s decision to vacate Cosby’s sentence, focus shifts locally to supporting others who’ve experienced sexual assault.

“My heart is with them,” Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia said.

For the past three years, Cacciapaglia has dedicated her time to supporting victims of abuse.

“Please have hope,” Cacciapaglia said. “We are with you, we see you, we hear you and we’re not going to give up.”

She says Wednesday’s decision to overturn Cosby’s sexual assault case can have a significant impact on survivors of abuse.

“The fact that so many women were traumatized so brutally over decades is incredibly distressing,” Cacciapaglia said

“While I don’t have any particular sympathies for Mr. Cosby I think they double delt him,” Rockford attorney Chris Derango said.

Derango says the reason Cosby was released is due to something that happened during Cosby’s civil trial. It’s a situation Derango says he’s never seen in 20 years practicing law.

“I would have never allowed my client to do what Cosby’s lawyers allowed him to do,” Derango said.

In the 2005 civil trial, Cosby’s lawyers believed there would not be a criminal prosecution. Cosby then waived his fifth amendment right and testified under oath. At the criminal trial 13 years later, prosecutors used Cosby’s civil trial testimony to get a guilty verdict. Wednesday Pennsylvania’s high court ruled that testimony could not be used because there was a deal in place with a former prosecutor.

“The whole point of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision was that’s not how our system of justice is supposed to work,” Derango said

Cacciapaglia says her heart breaks for women who testified in the Cosby case. She believes there needs to be systematic change in order to prevent a similar situation from unfolding in the future.

“As a nation, we have an incredible amount of work to do in our response to crimes that are traditionally gender-based crimes,” Cacciapaglia said.

