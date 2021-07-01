Advertisement

Rock River restrictions from Chemtool fire lifted

The restrictions were lifted immediately by the Illinois Conservation Police.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced the temporary closure of portions of...
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced the temporary closure of portions of the Rock River.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Conservation Police has lifted the boating restrictions on the Rock River near Rockton.

A section of the river from the Rockton Dam upstream to Beloit was closed after the Chemtool fire that occurred at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. on June 14. After review of the current river conditions, the restrictions were lifted immediately by the Illinois Conservation Police.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all boaters to operate watercraft in a safe manner over the holiday weekend. As always, caution should be exercised in all areas when using the River. Limit alcohol consumption and be aware of others enjoying the river,” the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Grand opening for Galleria Furniture 7.1
Grand opening ceremony for Galleria Furniture
ROCKFORD ATV PROBLEMS
Increased use of ATVs on Rockford streets
Local artists support COVID-19 vaccination
Local artists support community vaccination efforts
Rockford named Top 10 Better Business Town 7.1
Rockford named Top 10 Better Business Town
Humidity break will only be brief
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/1/2021