Rock River restrictions from Chemtool fire lifted

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Conservation Police has lifted the boating restrictions on the Rock River near Rockton.

A section of the river from the Rockton Dam upstream to Beloit was closed after the Chemtool fire that occurred at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. on June 14. After review of the current river conditions, the restrictions were lifted immediately by the Illinois Conservation Police.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all boaters to operate watercraft in a safe manner over the holiday weekend. As always, caution should be exercised in all areas when using the River. Limit alcohol consumption and be aware of others enjoying the river,” the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

