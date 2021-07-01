Rock River holiday boating restrictions July 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River will be closed south of the Chestnut Street Bridge to the Fordham Dam and from the Morgan Street Bridge north to the Fordham Dam on Sunday night.

The closure will be done for the public’s safety, effective from 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, until the completion of the fireworks display in downtown Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

There will also be enforcing a temporary “No Wake” zone from the Auburn Street Bridge south to the Fordham Dam during this same period.

The sheriff’s office will have a patrol presence on the Rock River during the holiday weekend. Anyone with questions can contact the Sheriff’s Department River Patrol at (815) 262-1510. Non-Emergency calls for service should be directed through the 911 Communications Center at (815) 282-2600. If you have an emergency please call 911.

For current river conditions and any further updates, contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 319-6300 or the Rock River Information Line at (815)319-6444.

