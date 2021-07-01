Pedestrian killed in Belvidere crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Belvidere Tuesday night.

Police were sent to the area of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. First responders discovered the pedestrian dead. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

Belvidere and Boone County officials are investigating the crash. Names of those involved are being withheld pending completion of the investigation, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

The Belvidere Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this accident to call, 24 hours a day, (815)-544-2135, or contact Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and their website. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.