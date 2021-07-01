Local artists support community vaccination efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As restrictions are lifted, the arts communities of Illinois recognize that continuing to get their audiences and communities vaccinated is important for safely getting back to in-person arts activities. Artists in 24 regions across Illinois are creating over 72 pro-vaccination projects this summer as vaccines are now widely available. Rockford artists are no exception.

“We are excited to see the talents of local artists as they share unique art projects to inspire and encourage the people of Rockford to get a COVID vaccination.” said Kate Kilgore, Education & Community Engagement Director of the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Artists’ Ensemble Theater is producing a lively video vaccination public service message. While their theatrical presentations remain “dark” at this time, their website includes a free collection of radio plays and podcasts.

Another local artist and entrepreneur, Evangelina Jimenez, is producing posters and hosting woman speakers who will share their personal experience during the annual Female Energy show on July 3, 2021 at 3013 W. Rockton Road. This event is open to everyone. Learn more at her website.

Laura Gomel, Director of 317 art Collective and owner of Smartypants Rockford Art Studio, is working with youth artists to develop a series of collage posters.Look for this and other exciting opportunities at the 317 Art Collective website. Also, the Art Collective hosted an outdoor art event on Market Street this past Saturday. Gomel invited and included the Health Department’s Mobile Covid vaccine bus in further effort to promote vaccination.

Getting vaccinated this summer is especially important to our local creative sector. Even as the state entered into Phase 5 on June 11, lifting restrictions on restaurants and businesses, many cultural centers and venues remain closed and are still dealing with capacity-limits and project decreased revenue due to continued social-distancing requirements.

These projects are made possible by a collaboration between Arts Alliance Illinois and Rockford Area Arts Council.

