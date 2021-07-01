Lifescape, Home Depot bring gardens to homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Home Depot donated more than $10,000 in gardening materials to bring some green to resident’s homes.

Home Depot partnered with Lifescape to provide 50 clients with home gardens, plants and supplies. Both staffs’ use their green thumbs and work together to set the gardens up at the seniors’ homes.

Lifescape’s fun development and marketing director, Zach Satterlee said gardening is a fun and easy way for seniors to get engaged in a long term activity and build bonds with others.

‘It provides some food, some tomatoes, lettuce, herbs for people, but it’s also a social interaction, its a time to check in. We like to keep our clients connected and informed so this project really hits on those and home depot really nailed it with this project,” Satterlee said.

If you want to find out about what services Lifescape offers and volunteer opportunities you can visit its website at lifescapeservices.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.