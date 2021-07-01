Lanes opening where possible for July 4 travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation said lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 5.

The following lane closures will remain in place as part of ongoing work zones during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

Ogle County

• Interstate 39 approximately over Killbuck Creek, 3 miles north of Illinois 64; lane reductions continue.

More roadway information from outside our viewing area for your holiday travel can be found here. For more information on IDOT projects, click here, and view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map here.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

