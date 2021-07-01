Advertisement

Keye-Mallquist Park renovation now complete in Rockford

Keye-Mallquist Park, Rockford, Illinois
Keye-Mallquist Park, Rockford, Illinois(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families near 11th Street can now experience the completion of an extreme park makeover.

A renovation celebration took place Wednesday at Keye-Mallquist Park. Some of the new perks at the park include a new playground with universal playground surfacing, a new outdoor fitness area, a new multi-use sports field and a new picnic area. Other parts of the park were renovated thanks in part to a $275,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Lori Berkes-Nelson of the Rockford Park District Foundation says, “This is a neighborhood park and we really wanted to make sure that the kids had a say in what it is we put in here as far as amenities. This is one of our most heavily attended playground programs that the kids actually identify what features they wanted and which play structures they wanted.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child

Latest News

The primary purpose is education, but the hope is for a positive change in Rockford.
Graduate students draw plans to improve Rockford
COSBY
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Rockford experts gauge impact Bill Cosby’s release could have
Sweet Basil Cafe Rockford
Sweet Basil Café opens new location in Rockford