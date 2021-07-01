Keye-Mallquist Park renovation now complete in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families near 11th Street can now experience the completion of an extreme park makeover.

A renovation celebration took place Wednesday at Keye-Mallquist Park. Some of the new perks at the park include a new playground with universal playground surfacing, a new outdoor fitness area, a new multi-use sports field and a new picnic area. Other parts of the park were renovated thanks in part to a $275,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Lori Berkes-Nelson of the Rockford Park District Foundation says, “This is a neighborhood park and we really wanted to make sure that the kids had a say in what it is we put in here as far as amenities. This is one of our most heavily attended playground programs that the kids actually identify what features they wanted and which play structures they wanted.”

