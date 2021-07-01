IDOT awards millions to Winnebago Co., Loves Park

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced its newest wave of funding heading to cities and counties across the state.

The funding awarded nearly $106 million through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options for commuters and residents alike. This time, more than $2 million is making its way to the Rockford region.

With $660,000 going toward phase two of the extension of the Perryville Bike Path in Winnebago County and $2 million for the Streetscape of Illinois 251 in Loves Park.

Michael Dunn, executive director of the Region One Planning Council, talked with WIFR on Wednesday. He said it’s taken a lot of planning to get these funds. He says projects like these also attract new homeowners.

“This sort of infrastructure, coming in on Illinois 251, which is N. Second in Loves Park, and then Perryville Road, up connecting Machesney to Roscoe, that increases everybody’s property values. You’ll see when these path systems are put in, nationwide, property values increase,” Dunn said.

