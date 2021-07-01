Advertisement

ICE: 82 arrested, 31 rescued from human trafficking operation

The operation took place June 17 -26.
A recent Homeland Security Investigations operation resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of...
A recent Homeland Security Investigations operation resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.(VNL)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIFR) – A recent Homeland Security Investigations operation resulted in the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Of the total, 14 were missing children with the youngest child being four years old and 17 were adults. The operation took place June 17 -26, in Wichita, Kansas, Independence, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri.

The enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals who will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hutchinson Police Department conducted the operation.

