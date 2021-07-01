Advertisement

Graduate students draw plans to improve Rockford

The purpose is educational, but the hope is change for the city
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Part of why I teach is getting them to have those experiences and have them engage with the communities where they’ll be doing the work,” said Judson University associate professor of architecture Alan Frost.

Since January, Judson University graduate students have been leaving their architectural footprint in Rockford designing projects to improve central Rockford neighborhoods.

“The interest is educational for the students, but through the education, the students give something back to the community,” Frost said.

The students get their inspiration for these projects from those who live in the neighborhood.

“Hearing stories of community members and seeing where I can go from there and not only making it beautiful, but actually meaningful and how it actually helps Rockford itself,” said graduate student Randy Reyes.

There are eight project recommendations including a new aquarium, an ecology center and a museum focused on the Rockford peaches.

“Seeing how the community was so passionate about the work that we were doing or the work that we were going to do gave me even more encouragement and more passion for me to put into the project,” said graduate student Deyglis Castillo-Becker.

While the students’ semester of work centers around the design, it’s the development of these ideas that have many excited.

“The stakeholders have said in this meeting they want to see some of those things come to fruition, so I think the next steps is talking about, ‘okay who do we need to bring this to so that we can start paying attention to this and get things moving?’” said Transform Rockford program director Cira Richardson.

