Gas tax increases by half-cent per gallon in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Prepare to pay a little more at the pump. Starting Thursday, Illinois’ gas tax increases by a half-cent per gallon.

The tax moves the cost from 0.387 cents per gallon to 0.392 cents per gallon. Gov. Pritzker said the revenue from the gas tax hike is split between three purposes.

Forty-eight percent goes to construction of state roads and bridges, 32 percent goes to units of local government and 20 percent goes to local transit districts. Last July, the gas tax increased by .7 cents a gallon.

