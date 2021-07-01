Former teen mom turned veteran nurse shares book on migraine-free living

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local nurse and author shared how her 5,670th migraine led to helping others end their suffering.

Elizabeth Priller signed copies of her new book — The Migraine Method — to kick off the Mind-Body Tour at Rockford Roasting Company. Her book highlights a comprehensive health guide of western medicine and eastern practices to unearth how to live a migraine-free life.

The book is not only for those that suffer from migraines but for anyone who endures stress.

“We are looking for healing outside of ourselves and getting frustrated when we don’t achieve that. I really took an approach both for my nursing experience and also my experience as a yoga instructor and bringing the science and spiritually together to find healing,” Priller said.

Her book retails for $34.95 and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble. For more information about her life and what she offers, you can visit elizabethpriller.com.

