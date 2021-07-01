Advertisement

Former teen mom turned veteran nurse shares book on migraine-free living

The book is not only for those that suffer from migraines but for anyone who endures stress.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local nurse and author shared how her 5,670th migraine led to helping others end their suffering.

Elizabeth Priller signed copies of her new book — The Migraine Method — to kick off the Mind-Body Tour at Rockford Roasting Company. Her book highlights a comprehensive health guide of western medicine and eastern practices to unearth how to live a migraine-free life.

“We are looking for healing outside of ourselves and getting frustrated when we don’t achieve that. I really took an approach both for my nursing experience and also my experience as a yoga instructor and bringing the science and spiritually together to find healing,” Priller said.

Her book retails for $34.95 and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble. For more information about her life and what she offers, you can visit elizabethpriller.com.

