Domestic violence shelter offers a safe haven to survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Domestic violence and abuse survivors in Stephenson County will soon have a safe place to stay when leaving an abusive situation and aren’t sure where to go.

First of its kind in the area, Voices of Stephenson County is expecting to open their new facility in late summer which will include multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, recreation area, backyard and more. Executive Director Beth Maskell says this has been a work in progress for years and something her and her staff are proud of - giving survivors the safe space they need.

“We’ve really seen the need for shelter increase over the years,” Maskell said. “Since the pandemic our numbers for the need of shelter have skyrocketed, we went from an average of maybe 60 nights a year of shelter offered to close to 300.”

The facility will even offer space for children and pets to come along to stay.

“Relocating and starting over is really sometimes the thing that makes leaving impossible so we want our shelter to feel as homey as possible for people to feel welcome, for people to get that power back that they’ve lost probably for so long in the abusive situation,” Maskell said.

Program leaders say every door in the facility stays locked for safety and only a key fob can get you inside.

“We’ve lost survivors in the past and to maybe just have that one extra safety measure to provide to them, we’re grateful for,” Maskell said.

Voices began searching for shelter space years ago, and law enforcement says it can’t arrive fast enough. Alegra Koser is a Sergeant in the Investigation Division of the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. She says domestic violence reports are skyrocketing with no end in sight.

“Your survivors, they don’t know where to go, they don’t know what is next, you know, where am I going to stay,” Koser said. “So at least this provides them a safe place to stay while they’re getting the help that they need.”

Voices helps more than 650 survivors every year and the shelter can house up to 20 survivors each night. As the shelter works on the finishing touches, leaders say they need help from sponsors in the community. For more information on the program or to donate supplies you can visit the website at voicesofsc.org

