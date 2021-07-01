Brief cooler times to end the week before we heat up for July 4th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday’s weather kept the sunshine around but it felt much more comfortable with the lower dew points. Open those windows tonight to take advantage of some free air conditioning and do the same thing Friday. The cooler and comfortable pattern will go into the weekend but it looks to be brief as hotter temperatures and higher dew points return.

Some free a/c is in the works for now until the humidity returns later this holiday weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are now in the second half of 2021 with July being the warmest month on average. Historically, July also ranks as the fourth wettest month on average, too as we lose 45 minutes of day length through the month. June 2021 finished as the 6th driest June ever on record for Rockford as only 1.26 inches of rain fell. It also finished as the 4th hottest June on record with an average temperature of 77.5 degrees.

July is the warmest month on average and the 4th wettest on average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The first half of the year is also in the record books as the period of January 1-June 30, 2021 was the 3rd driest stretch in history. The only years in that time frame that were drier was back in 1934 and 1958. The dry streak will continue as any rain chances over the next 10 days don’t look that beneficial as on average, the computer forecast models are looking at 1.3 inches over that period. We need rainfall potential like that over the course of a day or two to even remotely help our drought.

June 2021 will finish as the 4th hottest June on record and the 6th driest on record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While this isn't set in stone, it paints a picture that the next 10 days aren't looking promising for quick heavy rains. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unlike areas in Wisconsin and in the Chicago area, those are the only areas that saw some improvements in their drought situations over the last week. That’s because of the two rounds of heavy rain and, at times, severe weather occurred. The Stateline was essentially in a bubble and because of that, most of us are still in a moderate or even severe drought. Our next chances of rain won’t be until next week after July 4th beginning Monday night through the end of next week. Those times are calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

The only improvements to the drought situation were south and east of Rockford, where the heavy rains and severe weather occurred last week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However for the holiday weekend, the skies will remain sun-filled and conditions remaining dry! This comes at a good time for any Independence Day plans outside and for fireworks shows. Highs near 80 degrees and comfortable Friday before 90s return Saturday and the higher dew points on Sunday. High temperatures on July 4th are forecast to get into the mid-90s with more humid conditions.

One important thing to remember is to have sunscreen handy if you plan to spend prolonged periods outside! Forecast UV index ratings will be very high through Monday next week before it goes down when the rain chances return.

With no rain this weekend and widespread sunshine, always remember to use sunscreen as UV ratings will be high. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

