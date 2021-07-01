Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Goston, 28, Rockford
Rockford man charged after he allegedly shoots, kills dog attacking his child
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
Billy Hunter, 30, of Rockford
Rockford man at large after being charged with burglary
Fireworks displays are planned around the Rockford area for the Fourth of July.
Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families
Biden visits with families of the victims in the Florida condo collapse
Biden visits with families of victims in Fla. condo collapse
Will Congress save the game?
Will Congress save the game?
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos