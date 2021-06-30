White Swan neighborhood of Rockford hosts cookout to discuss community needs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The White Swan neighborhood in Rockford is made up of 86 houses and now some residents are stepping up to the plate so everyone can meet their neighbors in the community.

Partnering with The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the new White Swan Neighborhood Watch group hosted a cookout Tuesday at the Radisson in Rockford to talk with deputies about what things they can do to keep the neighborhood safe.

One goal of the cookout was to make sure as many residents showed up as possible so the neighborhood can become more of a community. Kristine Frank says, “We’re looking at getting more contact information from everybody. Whether it’ll be an email group that I’ve been sending out emails for, but I’d like to do a Facebook group with just our small group and communicate easier that way so that if something is happening in our neighborhood both good and bad, people know about it right away.

