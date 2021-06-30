Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Communities all across the Stateline are celebrating the Independence Day holiday with fireworks displays. Below is a list of celebrations happening around the area. Admission may apply for some events.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

OGLE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY

Dixon Petunia Festival ; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 over the Rock River. Listen live on River Country 101.7FM.

Amboy Fireworks Family Event 2021 ; Fireworks at dusk on July 3 in downtown Amboy.

ROCK COUNTY

Independence Day on the Rock ; the Festival Foods Fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 in Traxler Park at 600 N. Main St. in Janesville.

Beloit Independence Day Fireworks ; fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park in Beloit.

DEKALB COUNTY

JO DAVIESS COUNTY

WHITESIDE COUNTY

Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Independence Day Celebration ; fireworks at dusk on July 2 over the Rock River at the Sterling-Rock Falls Riverfront.

CANCELED EVENTS

Freeport’s Light the Night Freedom Fest fireworks display is canceled because they were not able to host any fundraising events due to COVID-19.

