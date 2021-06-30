Where you can watch fireworks in the Rockford area for the Fourth of July
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Communities all across the Stateline are celebrating the Independence Day holiday with fireworks displays. Below is a list of celebrations happening around the area. Admission may apply for some events.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- Rockford 4th of July; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Rockford. Premium viewing area available at Davis Park ($5 admission/donation, $4 admission/donation for veterans). Complete schedule of events can be found here.
- Long Play Music Fest; fireworks displays at dusk on July 2, July 3, and July 4 at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Big 8 Late Models and Star Spangled ‘76; fireworks at dusk on July 3 at Rockford Speedway. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Red, White, and Burn the Mask!; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Rockford Speedway. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Cherry Valley Annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks; fireworks at dusk on July 4. Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Village Hall and goes to Baumann Park.
- Village of Winnebago Fireworks; fireworks at dusk on July 3 (weather permitting) on school grounds. Parade to be held at 10 a.m. on July 4.
- Durand 4th of July Festival; fireworks begin at dusk on July 4 on school grounds. Parade to be held at 4 p.m. on July 4 at Center Square.
- Shirland Fireworks; fireworks begin around 9 p.m. on July 2 (rain date July 9) at the corner of Boswell and Shirland Road. Parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.
OGLE COUNTY
- Davis Junction Fireworks & Movie in the Park; fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3 at Davis Junction Park. Fireworks show will be followed by movie, Tom & Jerry.
- Rochelle Independence Day Parade & Fireworks; fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Atwood Park.
- Rochelle Airport Fly-In, fireworks begin at dusk on July 3 at Rochelle Municipal Airport, 1201 W. Gurler Rd. in Rochelle.
LEE COUNTY
- Dixon Petunia Festival; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 over the Rock River. Listen live on River Country 101.7FM.
- Amboy Fireworks Family Event 2021; Fireworks at dusk on July 3 in downtown Amboy.
ROCK COUNTY
- Independence Day on the Rock; the Festival Foods Fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 in Traxler Park at 600 N. Main St. in Janesville.
- Beloit Independence Day Fireworks; fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park in Beloit.
DEKALB COUNTY
- Kirkland Lions Club 73rd Annual 4th of July Celebration; fireworks at nightfall on July 4. Full schedule of events here.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY
- Hanover Days; fireworks will be set off at dusk on July 3 on the hillside between the Hanover VFW Club and The Factory.
- Stockton’s Independence Day Celebration; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Stockton Memorial Park.
- Freedom Reins Rodeo at Shenandoah Riding Center; fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. Tickets can be purchased here.
WHITESIDE COUNTY
- Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees Independence Day Celebration; fireworks at dusk on July 2 over the Rock River at the Sterling-Rock Falls Riverfront.
CANCELED EVENTS
- Freeport’s Light the Night Freedom Fest fireworks display is canceled because they were not able to host any fundraising events due to COVID-19.
If you know of any other Fourth of July celebrations going on in the area, please email them to news@wifr.com.
