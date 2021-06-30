Advertisement

Teen feared for his life when Fla. trooper used stun gun on him in girlfriend’s yard

By WINK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A biracial teenager is speaking out, saying he feared for his life, when a Florida state trooper used a stun gun on him then arrested him outside his girlfriend’s house.

Jack Rodeman, a biracial 16-year-old, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida. He says he is recovering from an injury he sustained in the confrontation with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Video of the incident shows Trooper George Smyrnios with his stun gun drawn and pointed at Rodeman. While countless people have seen the footage, only Rodeman knows what it felt like when the trooper used the stun gun on him twice.

Biracial teen Jack Rodeman, pictured here with his mother, spent 10 days in juvenile detention...
Biracial teen Jack Rodeman, pictured here with his mother, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida.(Source: Rodeman Family, WINK via CNN)

The teenager fell over and slammed his head on the fire pit.

“I did fear for my life. I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Rodeman said. “I was shocked, and then, it hurt once I fell. I was just kind of confused at the same time because I didn’t understand why he was approaching me at first or why he tased me.”

Rodeman says he’s still dealing with the pain of that fall.

“My eyes have been sensitive. My neck hurts in the back. My back still has sharp pains. I’ve just been sleeping ever since I got home,” he said.

In his report, Smyrnios called Rodeman “a suspicious person” who darted and hid in the bushes after seeing the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper said he used his stun gun because the teenager failed to obey his commands to “come here,” “stop” and “put his hands behind his back.”

Smyrnios arrested Rodeman and charged him with failure to obey, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and loitering.

Rodeman’s lawyer, Sawyer Smith, says he will fight to get those charges dropped. He then plans to prosecute the FHP.

“There is no place in a free society for the government to inflict physical abuse upon a child. This is not Russia. This is America. We deserve better,” Smith said.

The FHP is reviewing Smyrnios’ use of force.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Man arrested after 39-year-old shot in Rockford Sunday morning

Latest News

The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
LIVE: Biden, Harris to discuss drought, fire; As wildfires rage, federal firefighter pay expected to rise
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
Death toll 16, condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, an image of Harry Rosenberg, missing since an...
‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the condo collapse missing
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’