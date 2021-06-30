Sons of Pitches at Fergedaboudit Winery!

Musical Pitch is a perceptual property of sounds that allows their ordering on a frequency-related scale; or as a subjective psychoacoustic attribute…Awww, FERGEDABOUDIT and just come out and listen to these 2 Sons of Pitches!

Antonio Duca & Vince Amore

“Sons of Pitches”

A plethora of Music, Pure Joy & Fun!

Friday July 16 7 - 10 p.m.

$20 cover - call to reserve your seat!

Cash Bar - wine, beer and mixed drinks available

fergedaboudit.com

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.