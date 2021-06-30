Advertisement

Sons of Pitches!

By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sons of Pitches at Fergedaboudit Winery!

Musical Pitch is a perceptual property of sounds that allows their ordering on a frequency-related scale; or as a subjective psychoacoustic attribute…Awww, FERGEDABOUDIT and just come out and listen to these 2 Sons of Pitches!

Antonio Duca & Vince Amore

“Sons of Pitches”

A plethora of Music, Pure Joy & Fun!

Friday July 16 7 - 10 p.m.

$20 cover - call to reserve your seat!

Cash Bar - wine, beer and mixed drinks available

fergedaboudit.com

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two charged after fight outside Rockford bar
The village bought the barn to repurpose it but underneath a pile of antique items filled to...
Durand village finds three cars in unattended barn
State Representative Tom Demmer
Rep. Demmer files bill to block state from replacing metal license plates with GPS tracking
A child was found alone shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday near the Super 8 Motel on Sleezer Home...
UPDATE: Freeport lost child safely reunited with family
Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Man arrested after 39-year-old shot in Rockford Sunday morning

Latest News

June 30 birthdays
June 30 birthdays
Lutheran wins first summer league title
Lutheran wins first summer league title
Walnut Acres Nursing Home to be put up for sale
Stephenson County Board approves offer on Walnut Acres nursing home
White Swan Winnebago County Sheriff
White Swan neighborhood of Rockford hosts cookout to discuss community needs