Sons of Pitches!
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sons of Pitches at Fergedaboudit Winery!
Musical Pitch is a perceptual property of sounds that allows their ordering on a frequency-related scale; or as a subjective psychoacoustic attribute…Awww, FERGEDABOUDIT and just come out and listen to these 2 Sons of Pitches!
Antonio Duca & Vince Amore
“Sons of Pitches”
A plethora of Music, Pure Joy & Fun!
Friday July 16 7 - 10 p.m.
$20 cover - call to reserve your seat!
Cash Bar - wine, beer and mixed drinks available
