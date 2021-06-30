Advertisement

Rockton firefighter finds a kidney match to save his life

Trevor and Andrew Helser worked together more than a decade ago with the North Park Fire Department. Little did they know, that relationship would bind them together for possibly a lifetime. Trevor Zumwalt needed a kidney and Andrew is his perfect match.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local firefighter went from answering the communities call for help to needing some help of his own.

Trevor Zumwalt learned he had polycystic kidney disease when he was just 19-years-old. Now more than 15 years later, he’s found his transplant match right in his backyard. Trevor Zumwalt and Andrew Helser worked together more than a decade ago with the North Park Fire Department. Little did they know, that relationship would bind them together for possibly a lifetime. Trevor needed a kidney and Andrew is his perfect match.

“If I were in that situation I would want one of my friends to step up and that’s how I look at it at the beginning,” Andrew said. “Now I’m just lucky enough to be a match for him because I’d hate to see something go down with him.”

Trevor suffers from polycystic kidney disease, the same disorder that took his dad’s life in 2014. Cysts develop on his kidney’s adding 40 to 50 pounds to his body. Those cysts can burst which is what happened in 2019, causing severe internal bleeding. Dialysis was an option but not a solution. Friends and family got tested to be Trevor’s transplant donor, but no one matched. That’s when he turned to Facebook asking for help.

“You know, you don’t wanna seem like you’re asking for that favor but at the same time social media these days is a way to reach out to people and there’s a lot of people on there that I’ve connected with that if they’re not able then maybe you get a share, before you know it, you’re viral and someone steps up,” Trevor said. “Someone just wants to do something nice for someone else.”

Trevor says he doesn’t know how he could ever repay Andrew’s favor.

“Knowing that I’ve got, at the very least 20 more years to watch my kids grow up, that’s probably what’s in it for me,” Trevor said.

Andrew says it’s been a long journey, but a rewarding one.

“You know if you see someone out there asking for help like for just being a donor or something, give it a shot, you never know you might be able to help somebody.”

Surgery is scheduled for the first week of August and recovery could take anywhere from three to six months. The two men have something else in common, they are married, have one toddler and another baby on the way.

Neither of the friends will be able to work for a while after the surgery, so their families set up a GoFundMe page called Trevor Zumwalt & Andrew Helser to help with costs for food, diapers, daycare and other expenses.

